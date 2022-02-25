MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.97 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

