Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

