MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in MEDNAX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MEDNAX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

