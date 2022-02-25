Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Medifast also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.500-$16.000 EPS.

MED traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $175.94. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.36. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $166.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medifast by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Medifast by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

