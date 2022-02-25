Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medifast by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

MED stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $166.27 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.36.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Medifast Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.