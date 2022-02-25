MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAX. reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.
NYSE:MAX opened at $11.46 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
