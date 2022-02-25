MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAX. reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

NYSE:MAX opened at $11.46 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

