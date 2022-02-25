McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $78.54. Approximately 4,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 79,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

