McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 29th

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by 34.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

