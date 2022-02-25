Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,166,000 after buying an additional 1,222,126 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

