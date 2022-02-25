Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 976,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

