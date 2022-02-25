Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

