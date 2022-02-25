Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEAD stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93.

