Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,252,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

