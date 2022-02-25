Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 7,221 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 31.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 724,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,330,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.