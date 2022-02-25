Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 6,455 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. 62,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,467. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

