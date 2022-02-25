Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 1,590 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,978,414. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

