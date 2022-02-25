McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,741,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,396,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 254,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $94.12 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

