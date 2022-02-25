Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.
Mayfair Gold Company Profile (OTC:MFGCF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayfair Gold (MFGCF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Mayfair Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfair Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.