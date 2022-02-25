Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

