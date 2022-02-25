Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after buying an additional 81,221 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

