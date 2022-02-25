Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.
Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $48.78.
In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after buying an additional 81,221 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
