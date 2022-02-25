MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.60 million-$165.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.20 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.370-$4.370 EPS.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. 90,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.