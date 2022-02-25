Mask Network (MASK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49.05 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00010970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $123.32 million and $49.05 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107943 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

