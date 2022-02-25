Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $156.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.34 and a 200-day moving average of $264.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

