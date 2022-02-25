Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Marten Transport by 79,311.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marten Transport by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $343,770. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

