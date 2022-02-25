Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 133,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

