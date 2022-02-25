Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 397,088 Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 397,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.29 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $445.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

