Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.81 Million in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

