Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLDT alerts:

PHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PHI opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PLDT Profile (Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.