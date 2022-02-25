Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.13 ($3.21).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 174.35 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.28. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

