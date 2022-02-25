Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
