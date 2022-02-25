Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $80.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 101,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,983. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

