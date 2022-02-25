Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $9,480,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,248,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,312,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

