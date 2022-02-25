Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TSE MFI traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.69. 132,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,351. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$24.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

MFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.60.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.