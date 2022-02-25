Man Group plc Trims Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $54.99 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

