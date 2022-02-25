Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 240,856 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 59,545 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 798,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

