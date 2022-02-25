Man Group plc Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,936 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

