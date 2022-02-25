Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

Shares of SPWR opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

