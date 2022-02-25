Man Group plc Raises Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 93.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $23,927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $9,193,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 34.6% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Squarespace stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

