Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.