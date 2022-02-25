Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Man Group plc cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,061 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

