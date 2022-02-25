Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Position Lessened by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.59.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

