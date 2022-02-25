Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

