LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,456.

NYSE RBLX opened at $50.10 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

