LPL Financial LLC Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,280 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 79,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 126.1% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 93,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.