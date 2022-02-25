LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $60.29.

