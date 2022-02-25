LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

