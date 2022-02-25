LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,102,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,054,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $408.72 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.69, a P/E/G ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,424,755 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

