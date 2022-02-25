LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,785 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

EWY opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

