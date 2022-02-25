LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,316 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ventas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

VTR stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

