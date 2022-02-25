Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LYLT opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Loyalty Ventures has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter.

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

