Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.85 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $11.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.90.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $850,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.